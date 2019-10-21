DAWSON COUNTY, Texas — A Midland woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Dawson County.

The crash took place a mile and a half outside of Lamesa at 9 a.m. on October 19.

Bonnie Byrom, 85, was traveling east on State Highway 349 in a Toyota Camry.

According to DPS, Byrom disregarded the flashing red light at the intersection of SH 349 and U.S. Highway 87 and attempted to turn left.

Byrom then collided with a Chevrolet Avalanche that was traveling south on US Highway 87.

Byrom was taken to Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Avalanche was not injured.

