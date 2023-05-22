Midland woman arrested after driving into group of people while drunk

37-year-old Jessica Estrada has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated.

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland woman was arrested over the weekend after driving into a crowd of people while drunk.

37-year-old Jessica Estrada has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated.

According to the arrest affidavit, an MPD Officer responded to a disturbance call on Wrangler Lane. Upon arrival, the officer was told that Estrada attempted to fight people in the area. The officer also observed a Black Jeep that was stuck in the garage of a home on Wrangler Lane.

The officer found Estrada and took her into the MPD vehicle where Estrada showed signs of intoxication, poor balance, slurred speech and smell of alcohol emitting from her. Estrada kept saying the whole time that she deserves to go to jail.

The officer then went back to the residence of where the incident happened and talked to people involved in the incident. They said Estrada was not invited to the family gathering that they were having, but still went into the garage and entered the residence. Estrada began to scream and yell violently at the people there and saying words they could not understand. Estrada was then escorted out of the residence and 911 was called for assistance.

After being escorted out, Estrada would go into a Black Jeep parked on her driveway, and started to operate the vehicle while intoxicated. Estrada backed up the vehicle, positioned it towards the residence and began to drive towards the area where the gathering was happening.

As Estrada started to make her way to the residence, two residents, one of which was holding a child and 12 weeks pregnant, were standing in front of the garage. They saw Estrada driving towards them and tried to get out of the way as fast as possible but failed to not get hit by the Jeep. The Jeep struck the residents with the pregnant one getting pinned in between the garage and the vehicle with her child, while the other resident was dragged to the ground after being hit.

The crash resulted in injuries such as a swollen ankle and back pain for the residents that led then to them being transported to Midland Memorial Hospital by EMS.

Editor's Note: This video shows people being hit by a car driving in a fast manner. NewsWest 9 has been told that everyone who was hit by the vehicle was not seriously injured.

Another officer assisted the original officer with getting Estrada to Midland Memorial Hospital for medical clearance. The officers said they saw Estrada say in a laugh manner that she has been arrested before for DWI and that despite asking for jail time, the judge has let her go with no jail time previously.

Estrada was issued a medical clearance and immediately transported to the Midland County Detention Center.