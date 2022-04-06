City of Midland wins Governor's Texas Environmental Excellence Award

This award was in the water conservation category and was the result of the joint effort with Pioneer Natural Resources for the Water Pollution Control Plant Secondary Treatment upgrades.

"Our team is proud to be part of a project that has helped the City and Pioneer achieve their goals of providing a sustainable long-term source of water," said Cory Moose, Assistant Utilities Director. "In an area where water resources are scarce and depleting, this project and the City's partnership with Pioneer is critical in creating an affordable, reliable, long-term source of water for Pioneer while providing the city with necessary infrastructure improvements."