Midland Westlake Ace Hardware and The Salvation Army partner up for Fan Drive

The Drive will take place through June 18 and help local residents stay cool during the summer.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Westlake Ace Hardware and the Salvation Army have joined forces for their annual Fan Drive.

The drive will run through June 18 and help local residents stay cool during the summer. Last year, donations reached more than $4,900, which led to 275 box fans being given away.

“Service is one of our core values, and the Fan Drive is just one of the many ways we serve our stores’ communities,” said Andy Schmitt, vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware. “Every year our customers and store associates come through with their support of the program, and we know we can count on them again this year to help us reach our goal.”

Donations can be made at all area local Westlake Ace Hardware stores, but people can also donate online by clicking here.