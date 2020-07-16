City of Midland eases watering restrictions, will allow citizens to water 4 days a week

Citizens are now allowed to water four days a week instead of two.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has announced that it is adjusting its watering days.

Citizens will now be allowed to water four days a week rather than two. This change is effective immediately.

Even numbered addresses can water Sunday, Monday Wednesday and Friday, while odd numbered addresses should water on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

However, although the amount of watering days has increased, the city is asking the public to decrease the amount of time spent watering each day.

The utilities department also reminds citizens not to over water their lawns. They should also watch for puddles and runoff from sprinklers to help stop unnecessary water loss.