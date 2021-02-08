Walking group makes big strides in Midland

The Midland Volkssport Walkabout Club holds monthly walks across the Permian Basin.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Volkssport Walkabout Club is making big strides in the area.

This senior group, founded in 2001, meets up monthly for a walk ranging from a 5k to a 10k.

Clubs like this are all over the US and Europe, and the Midland branch has around 30 members.

Dogs are allowed to tag along for the walks, and members often go out to breakfast after the walk.

"It's not just, you get out and walk around your neighborhood. You have to do this specific route or routes in order to actually get credit for it, and then we have little booklets that get stamped and you can get credit for the number of events you've walked," Diana Smart, president of the Midland club said.

A 5k walk generally takes the group about an hour or so while a 10k takes two.

Their next walk will be in August at the Midland Park Mall.