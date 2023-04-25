Midland Victims' Coalition ceremony honors victims of crime

"My job is to give them that God loves them just like he loved me and they could do it like I did," said a victim turned victor.

MIDLAND, Texas — Law enforcement, nonprofits and members of the community gathered at Centennial Park Tuesday for the Crime Victims' Rights and Awareness Ceremony, part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, to honor victims of crime and spread awareness.

Elsa Romero is a member of the Midland Victims' Coalition and is also a social worker with the Salvation Army.

“We get clients all the time that have been in domestic violence or they're running from a domestic violence situation, men and women with their children," said Romero. "So when they come into my office, it’s time for me to speak with them and try to give them all the resources they can to get them where they need to be at."

Romero is really able to help because it was once her.

"Many years ago, I was a victim of domestic violence, and it was a real struggle for me," said Romero. "I never thought I was a victim until I talked to people and let them know what the situation is. Why women can’t get out of that situation or they’re afraid or whatever it is. And then all of a sudden I thought to myself I was one of them. I was a victim."

Sometimes what seems like a simple action can really be much more dangerous.

"People don’t understand, no one understands until you are actually in the situation, because a lot of people think that 'hey it’s just a slap, or it’s just a bad word, or it’s just this and that,' when in reality it is actually, you’re going through domestic violence," said Romero. "And sometimes it gets to the point where someone’s gonna lose their life."

Now she shows victims that there is still hope.

"Now I work at the Salvation Army, I’m the social worker there, and it’s my job to give them that God loves them just like he loved me and they could do it like I did," said Romero.