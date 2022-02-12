Midland Victim's Coalition memorializes those lost with angel tree

Midland Victim's Coalition has set up a memorial angel tree at the Midland County Centennial Library.

MIDLAND, Texas — The holiday season is meant to be a time of celebration and enjoying the time you have with friends and loved ones.

But the families of victims of violent crimes see the season as one of remembrance as well.

The Midland Victim's Coalition held their memorial angel tree ceremony Friday at the Midland County Centennial Library.

The tree is meant to be a show of support for the families of victims.

“As the Midland Victim's Coalition we are here to serve victims and their families. So this is just one small way we feel that we do that and we understand that holidays can be hard for families of victims. And so we just want to show our support in some way to those families,” said Ariel Sanchez, spokesperson for the Midland Victim's Coalition.

Anyone who comes to see the tree can write the name of a victim on an angel and hang it up on the tree.

Unfortunately, the Coalition said that this year there were more angels that needed to be hung up.

But nevertheless, everyone involved feels it’s important to show that victims are not forgotten.

“I believe the citizens need to be aware of how many we have lost locally… I just feel like it’s something that should be done to honor people who have lost their lives unnecessarily," said Phyllis Peek, CEO of Stop DWI Inc.