MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Vet Center will be celebrating 40 years of readjustment counseling services on June 12.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and their families as well as the community are invited to stop by the center and enjoy snacks and cake as well as visitation in celebration of the anniversary.

The center has helped provide readjustment services for those who have served in combat theater or experienced military sexual trauma.

For more information on the event or the center you can click here.