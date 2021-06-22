Midland Co. to recover $1.6M from Vector following employee embezzlement

Warren was arrested in Georgia and extradited back to Midland.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of the arrest of John and Cynthia Warren.)

Midland Count Judge Terry Johnson announced in a statement that Vector Fleet Management will make up the losses the county incurred due to one of its employees.

John Warren was arrested in Lowndes County, Georgia in May and charged with property theft and engaging in criminal activity.

The Midland County Auditor's Office reported the possible theft by Vector or its employees back in 2020, and investigation revealed Warren had submitted $1,003,776.66 in fraudulent invoices to Midland County as well as charging $1,319,588.88 to false companies on a company credit card.

Justin and Cynthia Warren were also arrested for their participation in the fraud.

"I want to thank Vector for their full cooperation with our investigation, as they too were victimized by Mr. Warren’s crimes," Johnson said.