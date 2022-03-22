Midland Utilities Director named standards co-chair of Texas Produced Water Consortium

Carl Craigo joined the City of Midland Utilities Department in 2016 as Assistant Utilities Director, before being promoted to Director in 2019.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland announced Tuesday that Utilities Director, Carl Craigo, has been named co-chair of the standards subcommittee of the Texas Produced Water Consortium.

This committee will develop recommendations for water quality specifications and handle any associated permitting and testing standards necessary to beneficially reuse produced water, according to the city.

The TXPWC was created in 2021 to gather information resources to study the economics, technology and environmental and public health considerations for beneficial uses of produced water from oil and gas operations.

Craigo is a graduate of West Virginia University and an Army veteran. He joined the City of Midland Utilities Department in 2016 as Assistant Utilities Director, before being promoted to Director in 2019.