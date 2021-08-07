Midland unveils another new fire station

The grand opening for Fire Station 11 was held Thursday morning.

MIDLAND, Texas — The grand opening for Fire Station 11 in Midland was held Thursday morning.

City of Midland officials say that it will help the city deal with recent growth to the northwest part of the city.

A main goal of this new station is to increase response times in this part of the city.

"The fire department's goal is a five minute response time to any place within Midland, and we were really stretched, there were some new developments that really weren't in that five minute response time, so this facility, will allow us to have a five minute response time to all the city limits in midland," said Lori Blong, Midland City Council, district four.

During the grand opening some lucky attendees got to tour the new fire station and got to take a ride in the fire truck.

The station will be comprised of one fire truck and a hazmat truck. Also, there will be three firefighters at the station at all times.