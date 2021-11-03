Midland to host 7th annual West Texas Oil and Gas Convention

The event will take place on March 24 from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and March 25 from 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The 2021 West Texas Oil and Gas Convention will be returning to Midland for its 7th annual show.

Roseland Oil & Gas Consulting is hosting the event on March 24 from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and March 25 from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

The Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion will kick off the event, where Oil and Gas professionals can enjoy hundreds of innovative exhibiting companies and equipment.

There will also be the "Taste of the Oil Patch" Cookoff, which will take place in the parking lot of the Midland County Horseshoe. Attendees will be able to sample these famous BBQ pits.

If you want to be an exhibit at the event, visit www.RoselandOilandGas.com or you can contact Cheyenne Gray at Cheyenne@roselandoilandgas.com or (972) 832-9022.