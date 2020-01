MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Fire Department responded to a fire along South County Road 1223 1/2 on January 6.

According to the city a vehicle crusher caught fire which caused a pile of tires next to it to catch fire as well.

MFD responded, with help from the Greenwood Fire Department and MCSO.

As of 1 p.m. the city says the fire has been contained but people in the area might continue to see smoke for a while longer.