Midland teenager killed in fatal crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland teenager has been killed in a fatal crash on April 5 in Midland County.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on SH 349 at high rate as he fled from a previous crash inside the Midland city limits. The other vehicle, a 2011 GMC Terrian driven by Aguinaga-Rodriguez, was traveling north on SH 349 and planning to turn left onto CR 121 when he was struck by the driver of the 2011 Chevrolet Impala.

Both drivers were transported to Midland Memorial Hospital for treatment. Aguinaga-Rodriguez was pronounced dead by the medical staff, while the driver of the Chevrolet Impala is now in stable condition.

The investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending against the driver of the Chevrolet Impala.