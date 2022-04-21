Midland Teen Court student volunteers awarded scholarships

The three teens were awarded scholarships totaling $10,000.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Teen Court celebrated three of its student volunteers Thursday by handing out scholarships.

These scholarships totaled $10,000 and were given to students who will be attending a college or university in the fall.

Andrew Martinez, Shubhi Dhamija and Brennon Fikes were the students recognized.

Fikes has volunteered as a juror eight times, Dhamija served as a jury member 19 times and as a teen attorney 16 times, and Martinez has served 70 times for jury duty.

Midland Teen Court is available as an alternative system of justice for people age 10 to 18 facing most Class C misdemeanors.

Other teens can volunteer for the various positions in the court.