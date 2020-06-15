MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Teen Court, Inc. has awarded $15,000 in scholarships to four local 2020 graduates

Joshua Taylor of Lee High School was awarded the Honorable John G. Hyde Memorial Scholarship.

Karla Fernandez of Lee High School, Melissa Weaver of Midland Classical, and Ashlin Cook of Midland Christian each received the J. Robert Jones Charitable Trust Scholarship.

"Midland Teen Court’s mission is to provide an alternative system of justice and to promote accountability and community engagement. These four young adults exemplify that mission," executive director Teresa A. Moore said in a statement.

NewsWest 9 would like to congratulate these four outstanding students, as well as the entire class of 2020, for all their hard work!

RELATED: Barbra Streisand gifts Disney shares to George Floyd's daughter

RELATED: Odessa High School student receives four year scholarship to Princeton