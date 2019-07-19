MIDLAND, Texas — Every few weeks the Midland County Courthouse is bustling with teens.

Started in 1986, the Midland Teen court has been an alternative system of justice for teenagers.

Everything from the lawyers, to the offenders, to the jury, even the witnesses are teens. The only one there who is not a minor happens to be the county judge volunteering to oversee the whole thing.

Katie Presley, executive director for the Midland Teen Court, says, “If one of our teens in our community between the ages of 10-18 get in trouble, if they get a Class C misdemeanor, which can range from truancy to a minor in possession, to minor in consumption, they can have their case deferred to Midland Teen Court.”

Over the past 31 years, there have been over 17,000 cases that have gone through the Midland Teen Court.

“They'll go through our program, our court system and be judged by jury of their peers. It's made up of volunteers and other members there for their case.”

Presley says teen court is the best option out there for children.

“They do hours of community service, we also offer counseling if necessary, and alcohol counseling. They might do community service and then after that if they complete our program within 90 days, the ticket is removed from their record and they don’t have to pay the fine.”

The service is not just helping offenders.

“I saw a poster at my school looking for volunteers for Midland Teen Court. I’ve always been interested in becoming an attorney so I came as a volunteer and later on became a teen attorney,” Awbrey Ochoa said.

But the experience has not only taught Ochoa more about the law. She has learned other valuable lessons, too.

“Everybody deserves a second chance no matter how bad it is. That’s what teen court does. It provides everybody a second chance.”

For Presley, seeing what comes from those second chances is her biggest payoff.

“I think that when we give our kids a second chance we can see that we can really make a difference in their lives. We’ve had students that have come in with cases with us turned into teen juror volunteers, then went into teen attorneys, received scholarships and gone on to continue their education” Presley said.

For more information on how you can volunteer or learn more about Midland Teen Court you can visit the link here.