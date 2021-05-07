Midland County surveying flood damage

The county has created a survey to gather information on storm damage. From there, the county plans on updating the flood plain.

MIDLAND, Texas — With water slowly evaporating across the Basin, it is time for the real work to begin.

“There’s not much you can do for flooding when it starts flooding, you have to wait for the waters to recede so what you need to do is wait for that and build a better infrastructure for the future," Justin Bunch, Midland Emergency Management, said.

“All that information we are gathering, all the videos and pictures is for the commissioners, road and bridge, county engineer, TxDOT, its just information for them,” Bunch said.

The information will be used to update the county’s flood plain, so more Midlanders will know they need flood insurance.

“That was one thing we noticed when we were passing out sandbags, we asked people if they have flood insurance and most of them would say no we don’t qualify for it," Bunch said.

But here is the thing, anyone can qualify for flood insurance in Midland County.

"Water is going to go where it goes," Bunch said.

Bunch tells me while the drainage system infrastructure gets reworked the next few years, flood insurance is worth getting.

“It may only rain that much every 50 years but in Midland, it is still worth having that flood insurance," Bunch said.

Now Bunch tells us he is meeting with the county engineer next week to go over readjusting the county’s flood plain, utilizing all the information from the survey.