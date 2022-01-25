Midland Springboard Center expands detox wing

The detox center will now be able to 14 patients at once, a step up from the nine it could hold previously.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Springboard Center in Midland celebrated the expansion of its space on January 25.

This newly expanded detox center will help those suffering from addiction in the Permian Basin. The goal is to help kick start their recovery.

While it was previously able to take in nine patients at the detox center, it can now hold 14. The whole center is licensed to care for 40 patients at once.

Springboard started as an outpatient counseling service in 1999. Around 2008 it began medical detoxification at the center.