MIDLAND, Texas — The Dennis the Menace Splash Pad in Midland has only been open for less than four months, but the City of Midland has already closed it.

A parasite called Cryptosporidiosis is to blame, after the multiple cases of the parasite were reported to the city's health department.

People can become infected by Crypto after accidentally swallowing the parasite.

It can be found in soil, food, water, or surfaces that have been contaminated with the feces from infected humans or animals.

The parasite causes diarrhea, abdominal pain, dehydration, weight loss, fever, nausea and vomiting.

The city’s parks and recreation department decided to close the splash pad for the rest of the season due to health concerns.

“At the mid-part of last week we saw an increase in Crypto cases," Becky Smith, Nursing Supervisor for the City of Midland, said. "We did see a commonality at Dennis the Menace park."

Smith recommends that anyone with those symptoms report to their doctor.

Kaitlin Merriam, a Midland mom who visits the park often, was one of the first people who brought attention to the issue.

“The pool water was green, yucky, it smelled horrendous," Merriam said. "I immediately called Midland Parks and Recreation and they said that there were people coming to treat the water."

Merriam's young son asked, "Why can't we play at the splash park, Mom?" And that is just one of the many questions the city has left unanswered.

We asked the City of Midland:

When they officially closed the splash pad?

How many cases have been reported to the city health department?

How they discovered the presence of the parasite?

When they plan on reopening the park?

How this happened?

How are they going to disinfect the splash pad?

The city would not answer any of these questions.

Here is what they did tell us about one of the symptoms.

“Dehydration is a very high-risk of the watery diarrhea that goes along with this illness," Smith said. "So definitely see a provider if someone is symptomatic with this."

Medical professionals can decide whether a patient needs to re-hydrate or take medication.

The health department and the City of Midland ask that anyone who was at the splash pad this summer and had Crypto symptoms to report them to the city health department and to possibly prevent any additional cases.

Over the next few months the splash pad will be disinfected in preparation for next year.

This is an continuing story. Check back for updates as we follow developments.

RELATED: Dennis the Menace Splash Pad closing for the season, caused by reported cases of parasite causing 'watery diarrhea'

RELATED: Man in custody after vehicle chase across Ector-Midland Counties