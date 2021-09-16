Midland Spaceport Business Park a hub for space innovation

"We are on the radar as a major player in the multi-billion dollar aerospace industry."

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland International Air and Space Port has a hub of businesses that specialize in aerospace and space innovation.

"We are on the radar as a major player in the multi-billion dollar aerospace industry," said Midland City Councilman At-Large Micheal Trost.

The Midland Spaceport Business Park is home to businesses like Kepler Aerospace and AST.

"These are highly respected companies, these are not startups, these are companies that have already shown they're going to do what there going to do," said Trost.

The air and space port is like none other. "We are the only international commercial air and space port in the country and not only that in the world," said Trost.

The councilman hopes since these companies set up shop here, even more aerospace companies will flock to Midland.