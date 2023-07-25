Midland Soup Kitchen patron receives new puppy

The patron recently lost his little dog due to the extreme heat in the area.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen recently helped out one of their patrons by getting him a new puppy.

A couple of weeks ago, the patron unfortunately lost his little dog due to the extreme heat in the area. After hearing about this, the Midland Soup Kitchen wanted to help and asked the patron if he would be open to get a new dog. The patron said yes and the process to get a new dog began.

With the help of a local citizen, the patron was able to pick up his new best friend.

