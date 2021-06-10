Midland Soup Kitchen owners are celebrating 25 years of marriage and service

Jason and Nancy Ivy celebrate 25 years of marriage to one another and the union they've made to their community with their family owned soup kitchen.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you believe in the power of prayer, then you may start believing once you step foot inside the Midland Soup Kitchen.

"Lord, I thank you for my wife. Thank you for bringing us together for 25 years lord.”

The kitchen is run by Jason and Nancy Ivy and their two sons. The couple is now celebrating 25 years of marriage and over the years have continued to show their love for one another by how they serve their ministry.

"This is part of us. This is our life. There’s nothing I wouldn’t do. Yes It gets hard. We have things that are going on but we do not stop doing the ministry," says Nancy Ivy.

A ministry that's such a huge part of them that on October 5, 1996, they tied the knot and celebrated their special day in this special place.

"Well when it was time to get married, what better place than to have the reception here in the soup kitchen," says Nancy Ivy, "that to me is amazing where we ended up where the lord had us where he wanted us to be in the beginning, where he molded us to where we are now."

Living, working and serving the community together. They tell me they've made it this far because of God.

"The devil can huff and puff, but he can’t blow it down. Continue to hold onto the lord. He continues to put the superglue on it. The superglue…the stamp of approval," says the Ivys.

As for the next 25 years, they don't plan on changing anything.

"If the lord hasn’t raptured us and we’re not with the lord. We’re gonna be here. We’re gonna be here and its gonna be a goldn year, as they say your 50th is your golden, that will be a golden year. To sit here again and talk about the 25 years after the 25. Looking forward to it," says the Ivys.