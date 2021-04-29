Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry owner to be included in 2021 'Who's Who in America'

The publication has been around since 1898 and documents leaders and achievers from the U.S. and around the world.

MIDLAND, Texas — The owner of Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry has been nominated to be a part of "Who's Who In America!".

Nancy Ivy and the story of how she started the soup kitchen will be included in the biographical publication, and even could potentially be featured in The New York Times.

The "Who's Who" publication has been around since 1898 and documents leaders and achievers from the U.S. and around the world.

Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry works to provide meals to those in need throughout Midland five days a week.