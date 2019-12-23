MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry held its annual Christmas lunch on December 23.

The lunch allowed people in Midland to stop by and get a free meal.

Since the holiday season is all about giving, the annual lunch is an opportunity for the ministry and volunteers to give to those in the community who don't have as much.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office and DPS were also on hand, volunteering and handing out meals.

"It's awesome to come out and tell these people that we're here, we care, we're here for them. Anything they need, all they gotta do is just contact us and this is just one way for us to give back to the community."

