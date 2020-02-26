MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is in the process of replacing all of the old water meters around the city. Out of the 40,000 total water meters, 13,000 have been replaced so far.

City council has agreed to spend over $200,000 to replace the old water meters with the new ones. The money spent on this project will focus on commercial properties.

(Source: City of Midland)

While the old water meters can take a month to detect a leak, the new "smart meters" detect leaks much faster.

"The new water meters are called smart meters and they send readings every 15 minutes. So it keeps track of how much water is flowing, and it will tell them in a day if they had a leak," said Director of Utilities Carl Craigo.

Midland hopes to replace the remaining water meters by next year.

RELATED: Midland Co. Commissioners Court approves geo-technical road reports and road systems for county

RELATED: City of Andrews set to replace water meters