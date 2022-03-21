Midland Shared Spaces launches WTX Nonprofits

The new digital hub will make it easier for individuals to connect with nonprofits.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Shared Spaces celebrated the launch of its new digital nonprofit hub on Monday.

WTXNonprofits.org is designed to help individuals across 20 counties connect with local nonprofits.

Information about missions and services, events, volunteer opportunities and more will be easily accessible on the new website.

The site features a convenient directory, breaking nonprofits down by types, category or cities.