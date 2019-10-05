MIDLAND, Texas — 20 public and private schools across Midland competed in Keep Midland Beautiful's second annual Campus Cleanup Competition, today nine were awarded for their efforts.

Each school could enter any individual or combination of three categories which included "Clean Campus" for removing litter on school premises, "Green Campus" for improving the school's recycling efforts, and "Beautification Campus" which involved creating projects that improve the appearance of school grounds.

Keep Midland Beautiful also emphasized that each campus had something to be proud of and thanked students and faculty for their hard work.

Keep Midland Beautiful volunteers went to each campus and selected winners, awarding the following schools:

Secondary campus winners were Midland Senior High, Abell Jr. High, and Goddard Junior High.

Primary campuses selected included Yarbrough, Bush, Fannin, South, Santa Rita, and Parker elementary schools.