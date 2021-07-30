Midland Police issue reminders about school zones

With MISD classes starting on August 2, it's important to watch out for students and keep in mind all traffic fines are double in school zones.

MIDLAND, Texas — School starts back up in Midland on August 2, and with this comes a return of school zones and other traffic concerns.

Midland Police are reminding the public about some important traffic reminders ahead of the new school year.

School zones will be active starting August 2. If you see a flasher that is out, you are asked to call the traffic department at 432-685-7287.

Drivers should be aware of pedestrians and crossing guards and yield to them.

If you encounter a bus with blinking red lights, do not pass them. If they have blinking yellow lights, you can pass the bus but you must sow down.

Because of these extra elements, MPD encourages drivers to allow for extra time during morning and afternoon commutes.

Additionally, those walking to and from school should be cautious, make sure you look both ways before crossing the street and always cross at a crosswalk.

Both drivers and pedestrians should pay attention and not be distracted.