Midland school target of social media threat

MIDLAND, Texas — Everyone was on high alert Monday after a Midland school was the target of a social media threat.

Midland ISD leaders have opened an investigation into the threat made on social media targeting people at Midland Freshman High School.

NewsWest 9 was outside the high school on Monday and saw an increase in security following the threat.

NewsWest 9 reached out to MISD school leaders for comment.

A spokesperson for MISD sent the following statement:

MISD is currently investigating threatening social media posts referencing Midland Freshman. School is proceeding as normal, however we have extra officers on campus and are not allowing any external visitors as a precaution.

Below is one of the social media posts circulating on Facebook. Most of the post was redacted due to profane language.

Leaders at MISD also stated they encourage any student with information about the post is to report it to the school district or to Crime Stoppers.