MIDLAND, Texas — Multiple energy companies are coming together to host a Midland Safety Day on June 18.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

First responders, oil and gas personnel, county personnel and more will be attending the hands-on safety training.

Included in the day's event will a pipeline response class as well as a natural gas line strike drill.

The drill will simulate what happens when a line is struck by digging equipment and will allow Midland first responders to experience what it takes to control the incident.

“Striking a natural gas line is not something anyone wants to take lightly,” said Rick Lemons with Enertech.

“Should it happen, you literally have only seconds to make decisions that could save your life. As partners in safety, pipeline companies value the unique skills and expertise of the emergency responders. Working through this scenario, we all gain hands-on experience and learn from each other in the process.”

As a reminder, if you need to dig make sure you call 811 to check for underground gas delivery lines. The same requirements for safe digging also correspond to other things such as buried water, electric and telecommunications lines.