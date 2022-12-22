x
Midland Run Crew holds glow run at Tall City Brewing

This 5k event will be a glow run, meaning lights, headlamps or light up run vests are required.
Credit: Midland Run Crew

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Run Crew will be holding a beer run at Tall City Brewing.

The event was initially supposed to happen on Dec. 22, but it has been postponed to the following week due to the weather.

The event will take place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Participants are invited to enjoy the brewery and foodtrucks at the location following the run.

You can follow the Midland Run Crew page for the most up to date information.

