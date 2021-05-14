Midland Rockhounds to hold 15th annual Victory Run and Walk

The event will be on May 15 starting at 7:40 a.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Rockhounds will host the 15th annual Victory Run and Walk event on May 15.

The first race will be at 7:40 a.m. and the event will benefit a local nonprofit, Gifts of Hope.

There will be races for all ages and competitive levels, which includes a 1K Fun Run, 5K Race, and 10K Race.

Prizes will be given out to all first responders that participate as well as the top 3 male and female finishers.

To register for the event, you can go to www.midlandrockhounds.org and create your team or individual profile.