Midland Rockhounds to hold 15th annual Victory Run and Walk

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Rockhounds will host the 15th annual Victory Run and Walk event on May 15.
The first race will be at 7:40 a.m. and the event will benefit a local nonprofit, Gifts of Hope.
There will be races for all ages and competitive levels, which includes a 1K Fun Run, 5K Race, and 10K Race.
Prizes will be given out to all first responders that participate as well as the top 3 male and female finishers.
To register for the event, you can go to www.midlandrockhounds.org and create your team or individual profile.
Both the start and finish line will be at the Midland Rockhounds Stadium.