Midland residents working to keep everyone warm

While warming shelters are open, Midlanders are working to help those who had to shelter in place.

MIDLAND, Texas — The danger with the type of cold that we've seen is that it doesn't take long before you could find yourself in trouble. That's part of the reason why True Lite Christian Fellowship opened the doors to the public.

They have a warm place for people to stay until Saturday at noon. However, people helping out there have also worked to help people who could not make it there.

Karl Boroski, the head of Backyard Midland, is helping out at the church. He was also able to find some space heaters and deliver those to people sheltering in place.

"People had called and said because they saw that there was a shelter, but people were sheltering in place and you know they said that they were cold and all that," Boroski said. "I collected some heaters from people and were able to distribute them."

After delivering the heaters, Boroski could tell that some people really needed them.

"One lady had told me that she’s sitting there in a trailer with a case of water and the water is frozen solid you know what I mean. So I just collected some heaters and deliver them out to people," Boroski said.

Boroski has a heart for service, and given what's happened this year, he's already thinking about how he can help even more people ahead of the next cold snap.

"If anything I learned is like you know in June and July I’m gonna be out there buying heaters instead of the days it’s snowing and all that. So two years into doing this and just learning about you know what we can do to serve people," Boroski said.

Boroski and other volunteers with True Lite Christian Fellowship have been working around the clock to give people a warm place to stay.