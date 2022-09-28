Midland residents come out to town hall to voice their concerns

City Councilmen Dan Corrales and John Norman held a town hall meeting with City of Midland staff members to answer any questions or concerns residents may have.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midlanders came out Tuesday night to ask their questions and voice their concerns at a town hall hosted by Councilman Dan Corrales and Councilman John Norman.

"We really just wanted to have some time to talk to Midlanders about what are your problems, what are your needs," said Corrales.

He said city staff members in departments like animal services, waste and transportation were present to respond to residents' needs.

"This was an opportunity for Midlanders to talk with our staff and have that face time, not for Dan or John to talk with them but for them to talk with our staff to hear from them doing the work," said Corrales.

According to Corrales, dumping in alleys was a big issue that was brought up.

"I think there was a concern about dumping and how do we prevent that and part of that was we need your help. If you’ve seen a vehicle dumping in your alley just take a picture of it and let us know and we can contact that person."

Another big issue that arose was problems with roads, particularly potholes.

"Well can we get something fixed on this side of town like a pothole and so I had a QR code that takes them to a website where you submit a picture and they come and work on the pothole," said Corrales.

He said holding town halls like this makes it easier for residents to get the information and resources needed.

"I think it’s just about making it easier, like businesses have an app, we have to make it easier for Midlanders to get ahold of somebody at city hall to get something done. And we as elected officials pass those policies because it’s our job to find out how do we help you," Corrales said.