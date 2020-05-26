MIDLAND, Texas — Water is essential.

But it's not always the most pleasant-smelling and lately, neighborhoods like Heritage Oaks, Greenhill Terrace, and Briarwood have gotten a whiff of that.

Some neighbors say the odor smells like a sewer or even rotten eggs.

So when your tap water smells foul whether it's from your sinks, showers, or toilets, scientists say the reason why is all thanks to our West Texas sun.

"Here in West Texas our surface water is exposed to higher temperatures and so we're going to be prone to things like algae blooms and bacteria growth from time to time," Michael Nickell, Sibley Nature Center scientist and naturalist said.

However, these growths and blooms are temporary and heat is what encourages it.

That's why it's so important to be aware.

One of the ways you can prevent this is by re-flushing your toilet or letting your water run for a little bit.

By doing this you are adding new oxygen to a new batch of water and this can sometimes help get rid of the bad smell.

Because we're constantly surrounded by bacteria on surfaces, in and around our bodies and in the air, scientists say a lot of bacteria occurs naturally in water too, but it's all about keeping that bacteria count low.

"They can't prevent algae from growing and so what they need to do is keep a constant monitor on how much bacteria and how much algae is present and then take appropriate steps to help treat that," Nickell said.

That's why cities are working with chemists and scientists to ensure our water is safe for you to drink.

"There's a lot of steps that are involved before we actually turn on the tap and get a drink of water," Nickell said.

And knowing those steps can avoid putting you in a stinky situation.

