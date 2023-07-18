Midland resident finishes inside Top 10 as a finalist for 'Stuck At Prom' contest

Emma Chang created a tux made only with the use of duct tape.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland resident Emma Chang placed inside the Top 10 as a finalist for the 'Stuck At Prom' contest present by Duck Brand.

It took Emma 75 hours to make her tux along with 13 rolls of duct tape. There were two categories for the students to pick between with either a tux or a dress. This scholarship contest was simple as it simply asked for students to create these looks with duct tape only.

If Emma gets chosen as the winner in the Tux category, she will receive a $10,000 scholarship. If Emma doesn't win, as a finalist, she will receive $500 in scholarships plus Duck Brand prize packs valued at $100.