Midland Republican National Hispanic Assembly holding candidate forums

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Republican National Hispanic Assembly will be holding candidate forums for various local positions ahead of the March primary.

Candidates for Midland County Judge and the county commissioners will be participating in the forums, moderated by NewsWest 9's own Victor Lopez.

All three forums will take place at the Bush Convention Center but will be livestreamed on NewsWest9.com, as well as the app and the NewsWest 9 YouTube page.

The first two debates will take place on January 24.

Terry Johnson and Jonna Smoot, incumbent and candidate for the County Judge position respectively, will be up first from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Robin Donnelly and Jeff Somers will be debating as candidates for the Precinct 2 Commissioner position.

The final debate will be held on January 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This forum will feature the Precinct 4 Commissioner candidates Randy Prude, Charles Hall and Diana Anderson.

If you would like to ask a candidate a question, you can text that question to 432-567-9991 or email it to news@newswest9.com with "Candidate Question" in the subject line. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.