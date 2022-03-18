Midland reports increased passenger traffic at MAF

MIDLAND, Texas —
The City of Midland announced Friday that with 39,385 enplanements in the month of February, passenger traffic at Midland International Air and Space Port saw a 72.5% increase from this time last year. That made it the 12th consecutive month of increased enplanements over the same month the previous year.
This number was also 85% of pre-pandemic levels in 2020.
Other key indicators that show the air and space port doing well are fuel sales up over 40%, parking revenue up 52% and commercial landings up 35%.