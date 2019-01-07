MIDLAND, Texas — Join Midland in a Celebration of Independence, it's their 2019 Star-Spangled Salute! Let freedom ring by celebrating the 4th in American Spirit at Hogan Park.



This family-friendly event begins with the 57th Annual Children's Sidewalk Parade and closes with fireworks sparkling in the West Texas night sky. Morning activities will begin at 9 a.m. and evening activities will start at 7 p.m.



Delicious food and beverages from local vendors, a beer garden, and a family fun zone (with free games and activities, including bounce houses, rock wall, bungee jumping, and mini golf) are sure to make your 4th of July exciting and memorable.



Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy live music from local bands, Tall City and Brother Z, as well as from last year's well-loved London Calling - Austin Band, during the evening concert.



So make plans to come out an join the celebration at Hogan Park located at 1201 E. Wadley Avenue. Admission is absolutely FREE to the community thanks to generous sponsors.

Be sure to follow Fourth In Midland - Star Spangled Salute for event updates and to be in-the-know for day-of tips (such as parking/shuttle info).