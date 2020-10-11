Midland Rape Crisis and Children's Advocacy Center introduces Women of Courage chapter

The Midland Rape Crisis and Children's Advocacy Center has introduced the local chapter of Women of Courage.

With the mission of the state chapter being responsible for bringing awareness to the community, the local chapter will serve to promote the mission as well as support the Midland Rape Crisis and Children's Advocacy Center through membership dues and volunteer efforts.

There will be two-level membership choices at the Midland chapter for those who wish to participate.

With the chapter being established to promote awareness of the signs of child abuse, the founding member of Women of Courage Midland, Lauren Blakketter, expresses how the education of child abuse and learning how to prevent it is the greatest tool.

“Education is our greatest tool for preventing child abuse. Our Education Department at MRCCAC already has a wonderful program in place to teach body safety to school children, but this program will allow us to reach adults first. Mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and friends will be able to teach children body safety from an even younger age, moving us towards a goal of eradicating child abuse.”