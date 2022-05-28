Midland Project Graduation helps 2022 graduates have fun, stay safe

Midland Project Graduation is a celebration with casino games, sports, Bingo and more.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Horseshoe in Midland was filled with the class of 2022 high school graduates.

"We usually have about 800 students show up to the event which is really great to see so many kids here celebrating this big accomplishment." Said Jennifer Langford, Treasurer for Midland Project Graduation.

The free event was open to graduates from high schoolers all over Midland, to celebrate.

"We do this as a safe way for the kids to celebrate their graduation, there's no drinking, drugs, anything like that aloud, once the students enter the building we do keep them in here we don't let them go back and fourth to the parking lot, to go out and get something to eat, they're here until 3am especially if they want to go home with their prizes." said Keitha Butler, Executive Director of Midland Project Graduation.

And there are plenty of prizes along with a ton of different things to do.

"Everybody has a great time, again we have fun, we have basketball tournaments, a volleyball tournament, dance contest we have a cornhole tournament we just all kinds of stuff going on." Langford said

Free food and drinks were available and students can have a seat at the poker table or bingo room to test their luck and win cash.

"Behind me we have the casino area where kids can come in and play Texas Hold'em, Black Jack other card games you would find at a casino." Butler said.

The whole event is run by parents and members of the community that want to send students off the right way.

"The community's really proud of them and you can see that with the volunteers, we come out, sometimes you know its not just parents its other community members coming in cause they know somebody that's graduated." Butler said.

It's also a time for seniors to celebrate with one last hurrah.