Midland Police holding 'Cans for Candy' Trunk or Treat

The police department will be at Hogan Park from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 21.
MIDLAND, Texas — If your children are ready to break out the Halloween costumes a little early, the Midland Police Department has the event for you.

MPD will be holding its "Cans for Candy" Trunk or Treat.

The event will run from 6-8 p.m. at Hogan Park on Oct. 21.

The event is free and open to the public, though the police department asks that you bring some canned goods to donate in exchange for candy.

For more information on the event you can visit the Midland Police Department's Facebook page.

