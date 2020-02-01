MIDLAND, Texas — Midland police are asking the public's help looking for a missing man.
Devorrick Hailey, 29, was last seen December 30 at 8:30 p.m. MPD says he borrowed his grandmother's vehicle to take a friend home to an unknown location.
Hailey did not return home and has not been heard from since. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket and the vehicle he borrowed was a black Yukon.
He is described as a black male, around 6'1", weighing 150 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call MPD at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS in reference to case #200102010.
RELATED: NCMEC received over 18 million tips on exploitation of children in 2018