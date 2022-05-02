Midland Police responds to shooting incident on May 1

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE:
After the City of Midland reported that officers responded to a shooting incident at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, a city spokesperson has now stated that the shooting did not take place at the church.
We will continue to update this story as we receive information.
Midland Police responded to a shooting incident near the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
This morning, the City of Midland confirmed that no one was struck by the shots fired.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.