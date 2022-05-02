Midland Police responds to shooting incident on May 1

The City of Midland confirmed that no one was struck by any of the shots fired.

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE:

After the City of Midland reported that officers responded to a shooting incident at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, a city spokesperson has now stated that the shooting did not take place at the church.

We will continue to update this story as we receive information.

---------------------------------------------

Midland Police responded to a shooting incident near the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

This morning, the City of Midland confirmed that no one was struck by the shots fired.