Midland Police respond to shooting on Loop 250 Monday morning

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police responded to a call about a shooting on Loop 250 early Monday morning.

According to the City of Midland public information officer, police were called to the area of Loop 250 and Garfield just before 6:30 a.m.

A man told police a black Chevy lifted pick-up truck shot at his vehicle three times while the two were driving along Loop 250.

Police believe road rage was a factor in the incident.

They also say this is an isolated incident and there is no indication of recurring shootings on the Loop.