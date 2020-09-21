Midland Police respond to shooting on Loop 250 Monday morning

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police responded to a call about a shooting on Loop 250 early Monday morning.
According to the City of Midland public information officer, police were called to the area of Loop 250 and Garfield just before 6:30 a.m.
A man told police a black Chevy lifted pick-up truck shot at his vehicle three times while the two were driving along Loop 250.
Police believe road rage was a factor in the incident.
They also say this is an isolated incident and there is no indication of recurring shootings on the Loop.
If you have information on this incident you are asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 .