MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating after a dead body was found at the Clusters Apartments.

According to a spokesperson for the department, a deceased man around 18 to 24 years old was found left in one of the courtyards of the apartment complex.

One person has been detained at this time.

Police couldn't provide any further information but expect more information to be released soon.