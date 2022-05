At this time no cause of death has been released. The body will be sent for an autopsy.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigation the death of an infant Tuesday night.

Police and fire crews responded to the Ranchland Apartments in reference to an unresponsive infant at around 10 p.m.

The infant was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

An autopsy will be performed by the Dallas County Examiner's Office.