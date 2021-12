Kory Grant is believed to be in the Midland/Odessa area after police say he flew into the Midland International Airport.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man,

Kory Grant from North Carolina is believed to be in the Midland/Odessa area after police say he flew into the Midland International Air and Space Port.

Anyone who has seen or been in contact with Grant since December 1 is asked to call 432-553-5257.

MPD uploaded a picture of Grant to Facebook to assist in identifying him.

‼️ MISSING PERSON ‼️ MPD needs your help locating a missing person. Kory Grant is from North Carolina and believed to... Posted by Midland Police Department on Thursday, December 30, 2021